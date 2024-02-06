Texas A&M visits Missouri following Radford’s 26-point showing

Texas A&M Aggies (13-8, 4-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-14, 0-9 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (13-8, 4-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-14, 0-9 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits the Missouri Tigers after Tyrece Radford scored 26 points in Texas A&M’s 67-66 win over the Florida Gators.

The Tigers have gone 6-6 in home games. Missouri has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 4-4 against conference opponents. Texas A&M is second in college basketball with 43.4 rebounds per game. Andersson Garcia leads the Aggies with 8.5.

Missouri’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 73.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 74.0 Missouri gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean East is averaging 15.6 points and four assists for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Wade Taylor IV is scoring 19.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Aggies. Radford is averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 71.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.