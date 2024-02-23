Texas A&M takes on No. 5 Tennessee on 3-game skid

Texas A&M Aggies (15-11, 6-7 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 10-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (15-11, 6-7 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 10-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M looks to stop its three-game skid with a victory over No. 5 Tennessee.

The Volunteers are 12-1 on their home court. Tennessee is third in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Aggies are 6-7 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is second in the SEC with 43.1 rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 9.4.

Tennessee makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Texas A&M averages 6.9 more points per game (74.1) than Tennessee gives up to opponents (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is scoring 20.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Volunteers. Jonas Aidoo is averaging 12.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Wade Taylor IV is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

