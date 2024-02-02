Texas A&M plays Florida after Taylor’s 30-point outing

Florida Gators (15-6, 5-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-8, 3-4 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gators (15-6, 5-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-8, 3-4 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces the Florida Gators after Wade Taylor IV scored 30 points in Texas A&M’s 71-68 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Aggies have gone 7-3 in home games. Texas A&M is second in college basketball with 43.8 rebounds led by Andersson Garcia averaging 8.7.

The Gators have gone 5-3 against SEC opponents. Florida is the top team in the SEC with 39.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 9.2.

Texas A&M averages 73.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 77.5 Florida gives up. Florida scores 17.4 more points per game (85.8) than Texas A&M allows (68.4).

The Aggies and Gators meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 16.2 points for the Gators. Zyon Pullin is averaging 16.4 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 46.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 87.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

