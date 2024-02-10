Texas A&M hosts No. 6 Tennessee after Radford’s 22-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (17-5, 7-2 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-8, 5-4 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tennessee Volunteers (17-5, 7-2 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-8, 5-4 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers after Tyrece Radford scored 22 points in Texas A&M’s 79-60 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 8-3 at home. Texas A&M scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Volunteers have gone 7-2 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks fourth in the SEC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Aidoo averaging 2.6.

Texas A&M is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 38.3% Tennessee allows to opponents. Tennessee averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Texas A&M gives up.

The Aggies and Volunteers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andersson Garcia is averaging 6.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Aggies.

Dalton Knecht is scoring 20.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Volunteers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

