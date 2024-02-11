Texas A&M-Commerce takes on SE Louisiana following Williams’ 26-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (11-13, 6-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (9-15, 3-8 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (11-13, 6-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (9-15, 3-8 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Kalen Williams scored 26 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 89-83 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions are 7-5 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce is seventh in the Southland scoring 71.7 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The SE Louisiana Lions have gone 6-5 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M-Commerce’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-Commerce have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommie Lewis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Roscoe Eastmond is averaging 7.8 points and six assists for the SE Louisiana Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

SE Louisiana Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

