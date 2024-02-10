Texas A&M-Commerce takes down New Orleans 89-83

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Kalen Williams’ 26 points helped Texas A&M-Commerce defeat New Orleans 89-83 on Saturday. Williams was 9…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Kalen Williams’ 26 points helped Texas A&M-Commerce defeat New Orleans 89-83 on Saturday.

Williams was 9 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 10 from the line for the Lions (9-15, 3-8 Southland Conference). Tommie Lewis added 21 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line, and they also had five rebounds and six assists. Vincent Reeves shot 6 for 7, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

The Privateers (8-16, 3-8) were led in scoring by Carlos Hart, who finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Johnson added 18 points, five assists and two blocks for New Orleans. Jah Short also had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

