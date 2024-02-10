Texas A&M-Commerce hosts New Orleans after Johnson’s 24-point game

New Orleans Privateers (8-15, 3-7 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (8-15, 2-8 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Orleans Privateers (8-15, 3-7 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (8-15, 2-8 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Jordan Johnson scored 24 points in New Orleans’ 84-58 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions are 6-5 on their home court. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Privateers have gone 3-7 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce averages 71.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 79.7 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans’ 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Texas A&M-Commerce has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommie Lewis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Kalen Williams is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Johnson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Tyson Jackson is shooting 51.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.