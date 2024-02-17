Live Radio
Texas A&M-Commerce faces Texas A&M-CC, aims to stop road losing streak

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 3:41 AM

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (9-16, 3-9 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-10, 7-4 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -10.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce travels to Texas A&M-CC looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Islanders are 8-2 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC is fourth in the Southland scoring 74.8 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Lions are 3-9 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Texas A&M-CC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is averaging 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Islanders. Dayne Prim is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Alonzo Dodd is averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Kalen Williams is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

