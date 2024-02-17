Texas A&M-CC wins 86-63 against Texas A&M-Commerce

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark scored 24 points, Dayne Prim added a double-double and Texas A&M-CC beat Texas…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark scored 24 points, Dayne Prim added a double-double and Texas A&M-CC beat Texas A&M-Commerce 86-63 on Saturday night.

Prim scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 11 from the floor, and also had 10 rebounds for the Islanders (15-10, 8-4 Southland Conference). Owen Dease added 11 points.

The Lions (9-17, 3-10) were led in scoring by Kalen Williams, who finished with 15 points and four assists. Kwo Agwa and Tommie Lewis each added 10 points.

