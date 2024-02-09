Texas A&M-CC puts road win streak on the line against McNeese

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-8, 7-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (20-3, 9-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-8, 7-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (20-3, 9-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Islanders take on McNeese.

The Cowboys have gone 12-0 at home. McNeese is second in the Southland with 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Shahada Wells averaging 14.0.

The Islanders are 7-2 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 5.0.

McNeese makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Texas A&M-CC averages 14.2 more points per game (75.7) than McNeese gives up to opponents (61.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wells is averaging 18 points, 4.5 assists and three steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Marion Humphrey is averaging 5.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Islanders. Clark is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Islanders: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

