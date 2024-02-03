Texas A&M-CC hosts Knight and Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-8, 6-2 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Lamar Cardinals (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-8, 6-2 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after BB Knight scored 23 points in Lamar’s 98-73 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Islanders have gone 7-2 in home games. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 41.2 boards. Garry Clark leads the Islanders with 8.4 rebounds.

The Cardinals are 6-2 against conference opponents. Lamar is 2-4 in one-possession games.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar scores 15.2 more points per game (81.4) than Texas A&M-CC gives up (66.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marion Humphrey is averaging 5.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Islanders. Clark is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Chris Pryor is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Terry Anderson is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

