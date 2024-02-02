Tennyson and No. 25 TCU host Texas

Texas Longhorns (14-7, 3-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Texas Longhorns (14-7, 3-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 TCU plays the Texas Longhorns after Trey Tennyson scored 23 points in TCU’s 85-78 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Horned Frogs are 10-1 on their home court. TCU scores 83.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Longhorns are 3-5 in Big 12 play. Texas has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TCU averages 83.7 points, 15.5 more per game than the 68.2 Texas gives up. Texas has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Miller is averaging 16.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Tennyson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

Max Abmas averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Dylan Disu is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.