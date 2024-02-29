Tennessee Tech visits UT Martin after Crews’ 31-point showing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-19, 5-11 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (19-10, 12-4 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-19, 5-11 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (19-10, 12-4 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -11; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Jacob Crews scored 31 points in UT Martin’s 82-72 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Skyhawks have gone 10-2 in home games. UT Martin scores 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 5-11 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 1-3 in one-possession games.

UT Martin is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UT Martin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issa Muhammad is averaging 11.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Crews is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

