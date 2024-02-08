Tennessee Tech visits Southeast Missouri State on 3-game road skid

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-16, 2-8 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-16, 2-8 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-16, 2-8 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-16, 2-8 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech will attempt to stop its three-game road skid when the Golden Eagles visit Southeast Missouri State.

The Redhawks have gone 7-4 at home. Southeast Missouri State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 2-8 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech has a 4-12 record against opponents over .500.

Southeast Missouri State averages 66.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 75.2 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Martin is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Redhawks. Josh Earley is averaging 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Jayvis Harvey is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Kyle Layton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.