Tennessee Tech takes on Tennessee State after Davis’ 20-point performance

Tennessee State Tigers (15-10, 8-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-17, 3-9 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the Tennessee State Tigers after Josiah Davis scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 62-53 overtime win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Golden Eagles are 5-6 in home games. Tennessee Tech ranks eighth in the OVC with 12.2 assists per game led by Jayvis Harvey averaging 3.2.

The Tigers are 8-4 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks seventh in the OVC with 12.5 assists per game led by Jaylen Jones averaging 2.7.

Tennessee Tech makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Tennessee State has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Egbuniwe is averaging 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Davis is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Kinyon Hodges is averaging 10 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Christian Brown is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

