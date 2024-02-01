Tennessee Tech hosts Southern Indiana after Hernandez’s 26-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-16, 2-6 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-14, 2-6 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-16, 2-6 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-14, 2-6 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 73-68 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-4 at home. Tennessee Tech has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-6 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is 3-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Tennessee Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Josiah Davis is shooting 50.6% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Jack Mielke averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Hernandez is shooting 44.2% and averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.