Tennessee Tech hosts Morehead State following Lathon’s 22-point showing

Morehead State Eagles (17-5, 8-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-15, 2-7 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (17-5, 8-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-15, 2-7 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Jordan Lathon scored 22 points in Morehead State’s 68-49 victory against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Golden Eagles are 5-5 on their home court. Tennessee Tech is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 8-1 in OVC play. Morehead State is third in the OVC with 41.5 rebounds per game led by Riley Minix averaging 8.9.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 46.6% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. Josiah Davis is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Minix is averaging 18.8 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

