Tennessee Tech hosts Minor and SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-12, 8-6 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-18, 4-10 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Damarco Minor scored 26 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 80-76 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-7 at home. Tennessee Tech averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cougars are 8-6 in conference games. SIU-Edwardsville is seventh in the OVC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Minor averaging 8.2.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Tennessee Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey is averaging 14.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Josiah Davis is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Ray’Sean Taylor averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Minor is shooting 45.3% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.