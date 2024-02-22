Tennessee Tech hosts Minor and SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-12, 8-6 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-18, 4-10 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-12, 8-6 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-18, 4-10 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Damarco Minor scored 26 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 80-76 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles are 6-7 in home games. Tennessee Tech has a 5-13 record against teams over .500.

The Cougars are 8-6 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Tennessee Tech is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Tennessee Tech has given up to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey is averaging 14.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Josiah Davis is averaging 15.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Minor is averaging 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.