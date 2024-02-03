Tennessee Tech hosts Lathon and Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (17-5, 8-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-15, 2-7 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (17-5, 8-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-15, 2-7 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -11; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Jordan Lathon scored 22 points in Morehead State’s 68-49 victory against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Golden Eagles are 5-5 on their home court. Tennessee Tech has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is the leader in the OVC allowing only 61.9 points per game while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Tennessee Tech scores 68.6 points, 6.7 more per game than the 61.9 Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 76.4 points per game, 0.8 more than the 75.6 Tennessee Tech allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Josiah Davis is averaging 11.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Riley Minix is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

