Tennessee Tech faces Western Illinois in conference showdown

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-10, 8-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-17, 4-9 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayvis Harvey and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles host Drew Cisse and the Western Illinois Leathernecks in OVC action Thursday.

The Golden Eagles are 6-6 in home games. Tennessee Tech is ninth in the OVC scoring 68.1 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Leathernecks are 8-4 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is second in the OVC giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 69.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 73.9 Tennessee Tech allows to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Leathernecks match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harvey is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Ryan Myers averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

