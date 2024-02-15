Tennessee Tech and Western Illinois meet in conference showdown

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-10, 8-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-17, 4-9 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-10, 8-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-17, 4-9 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -3; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes Tennessee Tech and Western Illinois will play on Thursday.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-6 in home games. Tennessee Tech is eighth in the OVC with 12.3 assists per game led by Jayvis Harvey averaging 3.3.

The Leathernecks are 8-4 in OVC play. Western Illinois is second in the OVC allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Tennessee Tech makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Western Illinois’ 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Tennessee Tech has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

The Golden Eagles and Leathernecks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harvey is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Eagles.

Drew Cisse is averaging 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

