Tennessee State visits Southeast Missouri State for conference showdown

Tennessee State Tigers (14-10, 7-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-16, 3-8 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rob Martin and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host Kinyon Hodges and the Tennessee State Tigers in OVC play.

The Redhawks are 8-4 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State allows 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 7-4 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 46.1% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Larson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Josh Earley is shooting 57.4% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Jaylen Jones is averaging 9.8 points for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 12.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

