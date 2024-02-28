Tennessee State visits Little Rock following Mitchell’s 21-point outing

Tennessee State Tigers (17-12, 10-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (18-11, 12-4 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (17-12, 10-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (18-11, 12-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Tennessee State Tigers after Makhel Mitchell scored 21 points in Little Rock’s 82-73 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Trojans have gone 12-4 in home games. Little Rock is the top team in the OVC averaging 35.2 points in the paint. Jamir Chaplin leads the Trojans with 10.5.

The Tigers are 10-6 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Little Rock averages 77.6 points, 7.4 more per game than the 70.2 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalen Robinson is averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Trojans. Chaplin is averaging 13.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 57.8% over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Christian Brown is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Jason Jitoboh is averaging 10.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

