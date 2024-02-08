Tennessee State visits Cole and Lindenwood

Tennessee State Tigers (13-10, 6-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-15, 2-8 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tennessee State Tigers (13-10, 6-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-15, 2-8 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood faces the Tennessee State Tigers after Keenon Cole scored 24 points in Lindenwood’s 79-71 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Lions are 4-6 in home games. Lindenwood allows 72.1 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 6-4 in OVC play. Tennessee State has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

Lindenwood is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Lindenwood gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Haymon is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 5.9 points. Cole is averaging 21.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Christian Brown is averaging 14.4 points for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

