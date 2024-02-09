Tennessee State takes road win streak into matchup with Southeast Missouri State

Tennessee State Tigers (14-10, 7-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-16, 3-8 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m.…

Tennessee State Tigers (14-10, 7-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-16, 3-8 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Tigers play Southeast Missouri State.

The Redhawks have gone 8-4 at home. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 2.3.

The Tigers are 7-4 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southeast Missouri State averages 67.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 70.0 Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Martin is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Redhawks. Josh Earley is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Christian Brown is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.