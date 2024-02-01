Tennessee State puts home win streak on the line against Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (16-5, 7-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (12-9, 5-3 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Morehead State Eagles (16-5, 7-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (12-9, 5-3 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Tigers play Morehead State.

The Tigers have gone 8-1 at home. Tennessee State is seventh in the OVC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kinyon Hodges averaging 4.7.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is second in the OVC with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Riley Minix averaging 6.0.

Tennessee State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Morehead State has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Morehead State averages 6.1 more points per game (76.8) than Tennessee State gives up (70.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Brown is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Drew Thelwell is averaging 9.3 points and six assists for the Eagles. Minix is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

