Tennessee State hosts Western Illinois in conference showdown

Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-10, 9-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-11, 8-5 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-10, 9-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-11, 8-5 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on Tennessee State in OVC action Saturday.

The Tigers are 9-2 on their home court. Tennessee State ranks eighth in the OVC in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Kinyon Hodges paces the Tigers with 5.4 boards.

The Leathernecks are 9-4 in OVC play. Western Illinois is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tennessee State makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Western Illinois averages 69.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 70.2 Tennessee State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Brown is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

Ryan Myers is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.