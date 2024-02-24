Temple visits Wichita State after Miller’s 20-point outing

Temple Owls (9-17, 2-11 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-16, 3-11 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (9-17, 2-11 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-16, 3-11 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the Wichita State Shockers after Hysier Miller scored 20 points in Temple’s 83-77 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Shockers have gone 9-4 in home games. Wichita State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Owls are 2-11 in conference play. Temple averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when winning the turnover battle.

Wichita State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Temple gives up. Temple’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is averaging 15.6 points for the Shockers. Dalen Ridgnal is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Miller is averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Owls: 1-9, averaging 69.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

