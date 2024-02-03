Temple visits Tulane after Cross’ 27-point showing

Temple Owls (8-13, 1-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-9, 3-6 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (8-13, 1-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-9, 3-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the Temple Owls after Kevin Cross scored 27 points in Tulane’s 80-76 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Green Wave are 9-3 in home games. Tulane scores 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Owls are 1-7 against AAC opponents. Temple has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tulane scores 84.8 points, 12.3 more per game than the 72.5 Temple allows. Temple’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Tulane has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

The Green Wave and Owls face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is averaging 18 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Hysier Miller is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

