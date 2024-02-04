Temple visits Tulane after Cross’ 27-point game

Temple Owls (8-13, 1-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-9, 3-6 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Temple Owls (8-13, 1-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-9, 3-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -9.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the Temple Owls after Kevin Cross scored 27 points in Tulane’s 80-76 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Green Wave are 9-3 on their home court. Tulane is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 1-7 against AAC opponents. Temple averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Tulane averages 84.8 points, 12.3 more per game than the 72.5 Temple allows. Temple averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Tulane allows.

The Green Wave and Owls match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is averaging 18 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Matteo Picarelli averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Hysier Miller is averaging 13.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

