Temple visits Rice after Evee’s 34-point game

Temple Owls (10-17, 3-11 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-16, 5-9 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on the Temple Owls after Travis Evee scored 34 points in Rice’s 70-52 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Rice Owls are 6-8 in home games. Rice is 7-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Temple Owls are 3-11 against AAC opponents. Temple ranks ninth in the AAC allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Rice is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Temple allows to opponents. Temple’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Rice has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Fiedler is averaging 9.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Rice Owls. Alem Huseinovic is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

Hysier Miller is averaging 15.6 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Temple Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rice Owls: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Temple Owls: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

