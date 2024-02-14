Temple visits Goldin and No. 24 Florida Atlantic

Temple Owls (8-16, 1-10 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (19-5, 9-2 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Temple Owls (8-16, 1-10 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (19-5, 9-2 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida Atlantic hosts the Temple Owls after Vladislav Goldin scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 95-82 overtime win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 9-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is second in the AAC with 15.3 assists per game led by Bryan Greenlee averaging 3.1.

The Temple Owls are 1-10 in AAC play. Temple is seventh in the AAC with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Joran Riley averaging 6.0.

Florida Atlantic makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Temple averages 70.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 72.3 Florida Atlantic allows.

The Florida Atlantic Owls and Temple Owls square off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Goldin is averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Hysier Miller is averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Temple Owls. Riley is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Temple Owls: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

