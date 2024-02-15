Temple visits Goldin and No. 24 Florida Atlantic

Temple Owls (8-16, 1-10 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (19-5, 9-2 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Temple Owls (8-16, 1-10 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (19-5, 9-2 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -19.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida Atlantic hosts the Temple Owls after Vladislav Goldin scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 95-82 overtime victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 9-1 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is fifth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 38.5 rebounds. Goldin paces the Florida Atlantic Owls with 6.9 boards.

The Temple Owls are 1-10 in conference matchups. Temple ranks seventh in the AAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Hofman averaging 2.2.

Florida Atlantic averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Temple allows. Temple’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Goldin is averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Matteo Picarelli is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Temple Owls, while averaging 8.2 points. Hysier Miller is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Temple Owls: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.