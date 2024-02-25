Temple plays Wichita State after Miller’s 20-point performance

Temple Owls (9-17, 2-11 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-16, 3-11 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Temple Owls (9-17, 2-11 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-16, 3-11 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the Wichita State Shockers after Hysier Miller scored 20 points in Temple’s 83-77 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Shockers are 9-4 on their home court. Wichita State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Owls are 2-11 in conference play. Temple is seventh in the AAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Hofman averaging 2.2.

Wichita State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Temple allows to opponents. Temple’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Wichita State has given up to its opponents (42.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Pohto is averaging 9.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Shockers. Colby Rogers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Miller is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Owls: 1-9, averaging 69.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

