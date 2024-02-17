Temple hosts UTSA following Carter’s 22-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (8-17, 2-10 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-17, 1-11 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-17, 2-10 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-17, 1-11 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the Temple Owls after PJ Carter scored 22 points in UTSA’s 79-70 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls have gone 4-7 in home games. Temple is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Roadrunners are 2-10 in AAC play. UTSA is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

Temple’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 78.9 points per game, 4.9 more than the 74.0 Temple allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is shooting 33.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

Isaiah Wyatt is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 7.7 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 18 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 0-10, averaging 67.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 78.4 points, 39.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

