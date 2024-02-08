Temple hosts Memphis following Jones’ 26-point game

Memphis Tigers (16-6, 5-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-14, 1-8 AAC) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Memphis Tigers (16-6, 5-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-14, 1-8 AAC)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Temple Owls after David Jones scored 26 points in Memphis’ 65-63 victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Owls have gone 4-5 in home games. Temple is ninth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 73.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Tigers are 5-4 against conference opponents. Memphis is sixth in the AAC with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 6.8.

Temple scores 70.6 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 75.1 Memphis allows. Memphis has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 8.5 points. Joran Riley is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Temple.

Jones is averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.