Telfort, Butler Bulldogs square off against the Villanova Wildcats

Butler Bulldogs (16-10, 7-8 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-11, 7-7 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jahmyl Telfort and the Butler Bulldogs visit Eric Dixon and the Villanova Wildcats in Big East action Tuesday.

The Wildcats are 8-4 in home games. Villanova averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-8 in conference play. Butler is sixth in the Big East with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Jalen Thomas averaging 6.3.

Villanova averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Butler gives up. Butler averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Villanova allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Dixon is averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Pierre Brooks is averaging 15.3 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

