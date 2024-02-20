Telfort and the Butler Bulldogs take on conference foe Villanova

Butler Bulldogs (16-10, 7-8 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-11, 7-7 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Butler Bulldogs (16-10, 7-8 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-11, 7-7 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Jahmyl Telfort and the Butler Bulldogs visit Eric Dixon and the Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday.

The Wildcats have gone 8-4 in home games. Villanova averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-8 against Big East opponents. Butler is sixth in the Big East with 14.9 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 5.1.

Villanova scores 72.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 74.0 Butler gives up. Butler averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. TJ Bamba is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Alexander is averaging 11 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.