Tejada scores 30 to lead Towson past Monmouth 80-61

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 30 points to lead Towson over Monmouth 80-61 on Thursday night.

Tejada added six rebounds for the Tigers (17-11, 10-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Messiah Jones had 10 points and six boards, while Dylan Williamson scored eight.

Xander Rice led the Hawks (15-13, 8-7) with 16 points. Jack Collins had 13 points and Cornelius Robinson Jr. scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

