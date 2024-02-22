Live Radio
Tejada scores 30 to lead Towson past Monmouth 80-61

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 9:27 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 30 points to lead Towson over Monmouth 80-61 on Thursday night.

Tejada added six rebounds for the Tigers (17-11, 10-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Messiah Jones had 10 points and six boards, while Dylan Williamson scored eight.

Xander Rice led the Hawks (15-13, 8-7) with 16 points. Jack Collins had 13 points and Cornelius Robinson Jr. scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

