Teel’s 22 lead Presbyterian over Winthrop 78-55

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Samage Teel had 22 points in Presbyterian’s 78-55 win against Winthrop on Wednesday night.

Teel added five assists for the Blue Hose (13-16, 5-9 Big South Conference). Marquis Barnett scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Kaleb Scott shot 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Eagles (16-12, 7-6) were led by Kelton Talford, who posted 15 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Anumba added 13 points and KJ Doucet had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

