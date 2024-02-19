Teal helps South Carolina State earn 75-68 victory over Howard

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Teal had 15 points in South Carolina State’s 75-68 victory over Howard on Monday night. Teal…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Teal had 15 points in South Carolina State’s 75-68 victory over Howard on Monday night.

Teal shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (10-16, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Mitchel Taylor added 14 points and Omar Croskey scored 12.

The Bison (11-15, 5-4) were led by Seth Towns with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bryce Harris added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Marcus Dockery scored 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.