Teal, Croskey lead South Carolina State over Chicago State 78-55

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 8:12 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Michael Teal and Omar Croskey both scored 19 points and South Carolina State cruised to a 78-55 victory over Chicago State on Saturday.

Teal added four steals for the Bulldogs (9-15). Croskey sank all five of his 3-point attempts.

Jahsean Corbett had 20 points to lead the independent Cougars (11-17). Wesley Cardet Jr. added 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

