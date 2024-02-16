TCU takes on Kansas State for conference matchup

TCU Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-9, 5-6 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-9, 5-6 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emanuel Miller and the TCU Horned Frogs visit Cam Carter and the Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats have gone 11-2 in home games. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 14.2 assists per game led by Tylor Perry averaging 4.7.

The Horned Frogs are 6-5 in Big 12 play. TCU leads college basketball with 20.0 fast break points per game.

Kansas State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% TCU allows to opponents. TCU has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Horned Frogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is averaging 14.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Wildcats. Carter is averaging 15.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Avery Anderson III is averaging 8.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Horned Frogs. Miller is averaging 16.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

