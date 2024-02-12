TCU plays West Virginia in conference showdown

West Virginia Mountaineers (8-15, 3-7 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-5 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8…

West Virginia Mountaineers (8-15, 3-7 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-5 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -12.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: TCU faces West Virginia in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Horned Frogs have gone 10-2 at home. TCU is third in the Big 12 scoring 81.8 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Mountaineers are 3-7 in conference play. West Virginia allows 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

TCU averages 81.8 points, 8.1 more per game than the 73.7 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than TCU has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

The Horned Frogs and Mountaineers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Miller is averaging 16.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Trey Tennyson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Quinn Slazinski is averaging 13 points for the Mountaineers. Kerr Kriisa is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.