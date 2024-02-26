TCU hosts No. 11 Baylor after Walter’s 23-point game

Baylor Bears (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (19-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Baylor visits the TCU Horned Frogs after Ja’Kobe Walter scored 23 points in Baylor’s 82-76 overtime loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Horned Frogs are 12-2 in home games. TCU scores 81.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Bears are 8-6 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is second in the Big 12 scoring 82.3 points per game and is shooting 49.1%.

TCU scores 81.3 points, 9.9 more per game than the 71.4 Baylor allows. Baylor scores 11.5 more points per game (82.3) than TCU gives up (70.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Miller is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Micah Peavy is averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

Walter is averaging 14.7 points for the Bears. Rayj Dennis is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

