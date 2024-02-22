Taylor’s 21 help SIU Edwardsville knock off Tennessee Tech 78-77

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor had 21 points in SIU Edwardsville’s 78-77 victory against Tennessee Tech on Thursday night.…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor had 21 points in SIU Edwardsville’s 78-77 victory against Tennessee Tech on Thursday night.

Taylor’s free throw made it 78-75 lead with five seconds. The Cougars then forced to Jayvis Harvey to the free-throw line to end it.

Taylor added seven rebounds for the Cougars (16-12, 9-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Damarco Minor and Shamar Wright scored 15 points apiece.

Josiah Davis led the Golden Eagles (9-19, 4-11) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Harvey added 23 points and two steals.

