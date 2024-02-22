Taylor scores 23 of her season-high 31 points before halftime, No. 20 Louisville beats Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Sydney Taylor scored 23 of her season-high 31 points in the first half, Jayda Curry added 13…

ATLANTA (AP) — Sydney Taylor scored 23 of her season-high 31 points in the first half, Jayda Curry added 13 points and No. 20 Louisville eased past Georgia Tech 80-62 on Thursday night for its 11th straight victory in the series.

Louisville, which was coming off an 86-70 loss to No. 12 Virginia Tech on Sunday, improved to 25-3 after an ACC loss in 17 seasons under coach Jeff Walz. The Cardinals will try to win back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 1 against Virginia on Sunday.

Taylor surpassed her season high for points in the first half alone. She was 7 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 8 from distance, to give Louisville a 43-28 lead. She finished 10 of 16 with seven 3-pointers.

Curry made a 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer — Louisville’s eighth straight make from 3-point range — to extend the lead to 63-40.

Kara Dunn scored eight straight Georgia Tech points during a 14-2 run to get within 65-54 with 5:14 left. Louisville was able to hold on to its double-digit lead by making five of its next six free throws over the next two minutes.

Olivia Cochran grabbed 12 rebounds to go with eight points for Louisville (22-6, 11-4 ACC). Taylor, coming off the bench, nearly topped her career high of 32 points, set on Jan. 12, 2022, while leading UMass over VCU 72-60.

Dunn finished with 17 points and Tonie Morgan added 16 for Georgia Tech (15-13, 6-10).

Georgia Tech stays home to play Wake Forest on Sunday.

