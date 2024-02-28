Live Radio
Taylor puts up 17 in St. John’s 82-59 win against Butler

The Associated Press

February 28, 2024, 11:46 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Glenn Taylor Jr. had 17 points in St. John’s 82-59 win over Butler on Wednesday night.

Taylor added three steals for the Red Storm (17-12, 9-9 Big East Conference). RJ Luis scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Chris Ledlum had 10 points.

Posh Alexander finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs (16-13, 7-11). Pierre Brooks added 13 points for Butler. Jahmyl Telfort also had seven points.

Taylor scored eight points to help St. John’s build a 39-33 halftime lead. St. John’s extended its lead to 59-43, fueled by an 8-0 run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

