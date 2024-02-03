Taylor leads Texas A&M against Florida

Florida Gators (15-6, 5-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-8, 3-4 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida Gators (15-6, 5-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-8, 3-4 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on the Florida Gators after Wade Taylor IV scored 30 points in Texas A&M’s 71-68 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Aggies are 7-3 on their home court. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Gators have gone 5-3 against SEC opponents. Florida is third in the SEC scoring 85.8 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Texas A&M’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Florida gives up. Florida averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M allows.

The Aggies and Gators square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 20.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 16.2 points. Zyon Pullin is averaging 16.4 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 46.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 87.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

